Jomtien Beach widening project to begin in August

Work to widen Jomtien Beach will begin in August, with the 995-million-baht project expected to be completed in November 2022.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Top local and national Marine Department officials met July 5 at the Natural Park Resort to discuss final preparations, although the contact actually began in May with preparation and public relations.



Loading…

Sompong Jirasirilert, deputy director for operations, said the project spans seven kilometers from Pattaya Park through the Najomtien Canal, with the goal of widening the beach to 35 meters using 640,000 cu. meters of sand obtained from Koh Rang Kwian, an island about 13 nautical miles from Koh Larn.

Plans also call for construction of three breakwaters and a headland to protect the new beach.

The first phase of the project will run 3.5 miles and cost 582 million baht.











