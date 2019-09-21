Isaan Association holds festival for the dead

Wat Thammasamakkee in South Pattaya was the venue for the 2019 Boon Kao Sak Isaan festival, held Sept. 12.

Organized by the Pattaya Isaan Association, the event takes place annually to broaden the understanding and appreciation of Isaan culture and traditions. It also includes ceremonies that allow festival goers to honor past relatives, make alms and pay their respects to the spirit world.

Preamrudee Kow, President of the Pattaya Isaan Association, delivered the opening address and welcomed guests and honorable invitees to the auspicious event.