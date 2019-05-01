HM the King marries Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, proclaims her Queen

By Associated Press
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun sits with Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who will have his official coronation on Saturday, has appointed his consort as the country’s queen. (Bureau of the Royal Household via AP)

At a ceremony held at Ampornsathan Throne Hall in the Dusit Palace, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn married Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

An announcement Wednesday May 1, in the Royal Gazette said that in keeping with royal traditions, HM the King is now legally married to Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

Gen Suthida was also proclaimed Queen Suthida with all the honors and titles of the royal family.

During the ceremony Gen Suthida presented a tray of flowers and joss sticks to HM the King, and in return was bestowed traditional gifts associated with royal power.

The royal couple signed a marriage certificate book, which was also signed by HRH Princess Maha Chari Sirindhorn and Privy Council head Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda as witnesses. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and other senior officials were also in attendance.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, sits with Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya as they sign their marriage certificates at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Bureau of the Royal Household via AP)
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, presents a gift to Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Bureau of the Royal Household via AP)

