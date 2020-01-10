Gold Robber Kills 3 in Mass Shooting

LOP BURI, Jan 10 – The police have launched a manhunt for the robber, who killed three persons, including a two-year-old boy and injured four others at a gold shop inside a department store in Lop Buri.

The black-clad gunman, armed with a 9mm pistol with silencer, arriving alone at the Aurora gold shop in the Robinson Department Store around 8.30 pm. on Thursday.

He wore camouflage trousers and a wool balaclava and opened fire at staff members of the gold shop and shoppers. One staff member, who was shot in the chest died at the scene.

He made off with gold ornaments worth about 500,000 baht and shot dead a security guard before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle without a license plate.

Stray bullets hit a two-year-old boy in the head while he was walking hand in hand with his mother. The boy was pronounced dead later in hospital. Four other victims were severely injured.

National police chief Pol Gen ChakthipChaijinda ordered speedy investigation to find the culprit as it is the vicious and shocking crime.

A 100,000-baht cash reward is offered to those, who give a tip-off that leads to the arrest of the robber.