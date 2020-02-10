‘Forgotten’ tourists enjoying Chinese-free Pattaya

Hotels are cheaper, the traffic better and maybe even the service has improved now that Pattaya’s Chinese golden goose has flown the coop.







With China banning overseas tours in an effort to combat spread of the coronavirus, Pattaya has taken on the feel of low season even though the calendar says it should still be high season.

While owners of shops, restaurants, hotels and boats are moaning, ask any of the Indian, European and Thai tourists in town and they’ll tell you things are great.

Often ignored in favor of the massive groups of Chinese travelers, these “forgotten” demographic groups are now finding themselves getting more attention. Hotel room rates across the city have fallen and, with 80 percent of the tour buses sidelined, traffic is better too.

Visitors interviewed said they still love coming to Pattaya for beaches and outdoor activities.













