Forest fire at Phu Kradueng National Park now contained but not out

LOEI – Officials managed to contain the forest fire at the pine forest in the Phu Kradueng national park after overnight operations.







The fire broke out at Sam Korn Daeng area at noon yesterday and spread to wider areas due to wind conditions and dry weather.

More than 100 firefighters, park officials and volunteers worked to create firebreaks and the fire was brought under control but they are still working to put it out.

Head of the Phu Kradueng National Park, Sombat Pimprasit said the damage is unknown while the survey is being conducted.

It is the third wildfire in eight years at the Phu Kradueng national park. Last time, the park lost more than 2,000 rai (800 acres) of pine forest in the fire.

























