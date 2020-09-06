The Caddy Shack has a real traditional English pub feel with memorabilia such as horse brasses over the bar having been brought over directly from the UK. The lighting is soft and the music is not annoyingly loud. There is plenty of seating – inside and out and TV screens available should you wish to catch up on some news.







Recently extended – so well you would never know – there is now room for a pool table and a projector screen that gets good use when the live sports are being shown, especially the AFL and NFL that are getting quite a following now at The Caddy Shack.

Open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. (or midnight if busy) the staff are well trained and friendly, and there is a real family feel with one of the cooks having been here since it first started some 14 years ago. Unsurprisingly, they know how to cook a tremendous full English breakfast and a great Sunday roast. However, it was their traditional English dinners that we were there to sample having heard of the excellent value for money they offer.

The three-course Daily Special is an unbelievable 225 baht, and when we went there was a starter choice of Soup of the Day, Caesar Salad, or Liver pate. As you break the fat on the homemade pate it’s hard to believe that this is included in your set meal.

The Main Course options are Chicken breast, Pork Schnitzel or Pork Steak, with a choice of potato salad and accompanying pepper sauce, or Bisto gravy. In fact, the Caddy Shack always has good quality brand name condiments, including Heinz Malt Vinegar, HP Sauce, and Colman’s Mustard.

Finally, dessert was a filling chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream.

The portions are generous, and the bangers and mash option – just 195 baht – was served with four perfectly cooked sausages and plenty of mash and onions. The peas could have been a little softer for my taste but with a whole sauce-boat full of gravy, they went down very nicely, thank you. There are also many Thai options and a very good selection for kids at only 125 baht.







The Caddy Shack also specialises in pastry, with excellent pies, Cornish pasties and sausage rolls – extremely popular as take out. In fact, since the pandemic, Keith, the owner told me that they have really grown their delivery service via Grab.

So, if you want to grab something for home or come in and soak up the atmosphere with some great live sports get along to:

The Caddy Shack on Thepprasit Soi 8, Facebook @caddyshackpattaya, Telephone 099 016 1136.

