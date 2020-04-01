Home caregivers for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 guidelines

Home caregivers for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should:





-Ensure the ill persons rests, drinks plenty of fluids and eats nutritious food.

-Wear a medical mask when in the same room with an ill person. Do not touch the mask or face during use and discard it afterward.

-Frequently clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based rub, especially:

• after any type of contact with the ill person or their surroundings

• before, during and after preparing food

• before eating

• after using the toilet

-Use dedicated dishes, cups, eating utensils, towels and bedlinens for the ill person. Wash dishes, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedlinens used by the ill person with soap and water.

-Identify frequently touched surfaces by the ill person and clean and disinfect them daily.

-Call your health care facility immediately if the ill person worsens or experiences difficulty breathing.











