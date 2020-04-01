Chonburi announces emergency measures to combat COVID-19

Bangkok, 31 March, 2020, at 13.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update from Chonburi province, which issued announcement No. 7/2020 dated 30 March, 2020, to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Chonburi, where Pattaya is located, has imposed temporary closure of venues and activity restrictions with immediate effect until further notice.

Shops and services to be closed with exceptions:

– Shopping malls and department stores (except banks and finance counters, ATMs, mobile phone and communication service centres, supermarket zones, pharmacies or zones selling necessary items and food shops – takeaway is permitted), tools and hardware stores and related shops.

– Restaurants and beverage shops, street food and beverage stalls, (except takeaway and restaurants and beverage shops serving food to hotel guests).

Shops, services and venues to be closed during specific times:

-All 24/7 convenience stores to close from 22.00 – 05.00 Hrs. daily.

-Sales of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 18.00 – 06.00 Hrs. daily.

-Closure of all beaches from 20.00 – 06.00 Hrs. daily.

Venues and services to be entirely closed temporarily:

-All service venues and entertainment places.

-Health spas, massage shops, beauty treatment shops, aesthetic clinics, aesthetic treatments at medical clinics or hospitals, weight-control services and cosmetic clinics.

-Cinemas and theatres.

-Boxing stadiums, boxing schools and fighting cock venues.

-Fitness centres and sports clubs.

-Water parks and amusement parks.

-Gaming and Internet shops as well as computer service centres.

-Buddha amulet sales stalls.

-Snooker and billiard halls as well as bowling lanes.

-Public parks, outdoor and indoor gyms, children’s playgrounds and kid’s clubs, sports stadiums, or venues where people gather to play sports.

-Temporary Passport Office, Pattaya.

-Golf courses and golf driving ranges.

-Public and private tourist attractions.

-Private nurseries.

Restrictions of travel activities and gatherings:

-Sales of food and beverages at ChonlamakWithi 84 Phansa Causeway, or bringing own food and beverages to the area, is prohibited.

-Travelling to and from Ko Si Chang is prohibited.

-Gatherings in public areas, hotels, resorts, homestays, daily and weekly rental accommodation and rental houses are prohibited.

-Gatherings of large crowds of more than 100 participants are prohibited. If the event is necessary, strict social distancing rules must be applied.







The announcement also includes guidelines and recommendations, including screening measures, hygiene practices, and social distancing rules for operators of places and services to be a part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

