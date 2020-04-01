Thailand’s egg shortage to ease in aweek, ‘Egg2Home’ campaign launched

BANGKOK – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on is confident ample supplies of eggs will be seen in the market next week, while asking people not to hoard fresh food.







He said his ministry worked with the Commerce Ministry to solve the egg shortage and higher retail prices of chicken eggs.

The Department of Livestock Development has temporarily suspended issuing certification for egg exporters and the Commerce Ministry has extended the ban on egg exports for another 30 days.

If the panic buying eases, the shortage of egg supplies will abate within next week.

The authorities are balancing domestic demand and supply to keep the egg prices stable.

He warned people not to stockpile fresh food, which spoils easily. The agriculture ministry is working on improvement of the whole system of supply chain management including quality control in the production process and faster transportation.

To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, the ministry supported farmers to sell their farm products online for easy orders and quick delivery to consumers.

Konjanart Sornmayura, Chief Executive Officer of Kasenchai farm Group Co., Ltd., the major egg producer said that his company launched the Egg2Home campaign to receive orders from consumers via Facebook – KCF Distribution and Line application @Egg2Home.

The orders can be placed 24 hours and will be delivered to customers at home. Each box, consisting five packs of eggs costs 685 baht or 137 baht a pack on average. (TNA)











