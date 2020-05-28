UN Coordinator commends Thai people’s solidarity in fighting against COVID-19

At the Purple Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha met with groups of people prior to the cabinet meeting, gist of which is as follows:







Minister of Social Development and Human Security Chuti Krairiksh led Mrs. Gita Sabharwal, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand, Mr. Daniel A. Kertesz, World Health Organization Representative to Thailand, and Ms. Pimpicha Utsahajit, executive board member of Banlue Group, to present the Prime Minister with a comic book set “KnowCovid” which provides knowledge on COVID-19 disease.

The comic book is published under the collaboration of Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, WHO and UN Offices in Thailand, and Banlue Group, to disseminate knowledge and information related to COVID-19 to the target groups, i.e., children, youths, elderly people, people with disabilities, underprivileged people, and those with social and family problems.





According to the Minister, the comic book set has been distributed across the country, including schools, and beauty parlors.

The Prime Minister commended the initiative, and suggested that the book be uploaded online via website, Facebook, Line, etc., for broader public awareness. UN representative took the opportunity to commend Thai people’s solidarity and unification in efficiently curbing and fighting against spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on, together with the Deputy Ministers Captain Thamanat Prompow, and Prapat Pothasuthon, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister to promote “World Milk Day 2020” campaign on June 1, 2020, under the slogan “Creating Happiness, Enhancing Immunity, People of all Ages to Drink Milk Daily and Consume Various Menu of Dairy Products”. The Prime Minister took the group photo for campaign promotion, and called on everyone to drink milk and buy domestically-produced dairy products, including the lactose-free products for those who are allergic to dairies.

The Prime Minister, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, then, received flu vaccination shot from the Department of Disease Control as part of the campaign to encourage Thai people to have vaccination as a preventive measure against spread of flu during the rainy season. The Prime Minister expressed appreciation, and conveyed well wishes and moral support to doctors and nurses in performing their public healthcare duty. (Thaigov.go.th)











