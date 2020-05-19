Thailand’s Botanic Gardens reopen today with COVID-19 control measures

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that five botanic gardens have reopened today, 19 May, 2020, with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The five gardens are the Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden, Chiang Mai; Romklao Botanical Garden, Phitsanulok; Rayong Botanic Garden, Rayong; MueangPon Botanic Garden, KhonKaen, and Phra Mae Ya Botanic Garden, Sukhothai.





The Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden is offering free entry from 19-31 May, 2020. It is open daily from 08.30-17.00 Hrs. Situated on the foothills of the mist-shrouded DoiSuthep-Pui Mountains, it is the first international standard botanical garden in Thailand.

According to the Botanic Garden Organization, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, all five botanic gardens have reopened with COVID-19 control measures in place.

This includes body temperature screening and checking in with the “Thai Chana” online platform before entry. Visitors are required to wear a surgical or cloth mask at all times while in the gardens, follow the social distancing guidelines, and frequently wash hands. Hand sanitizers are provided at all servicing points.

All areas of the gardens are covered by anti-virus cleaning procedures using disinfectant spray. – 19 May, 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://www.qsbg.org/QSBGenglishweb/index.html

