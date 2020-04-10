Thailand road traffic must be controlled in lead-up to Songkran

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Transport is closely monitoring the movement of people from April 10 to 12 as the period normally sees an exodus leading up to the Songkran festival.







Chaiwat Tongkamkoon, permanent secretary for transport, said he ordered subordinates nationwide to monitor people’s traffic in the lead-up to the Songkran festival mid this month because the government was asking people to minimize their travel to help contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Control on public traffic on the three-day period would determine if the government would be able to contain the disease because conventionally people would return to their home provinces or travel to tourist destinations during the Songkran festival, he said.

“The government must slow down traffic as much as possible to contain the spread of the disease. Results from the measure will be a factor to determine if the government will succeed in containing the disease in the next few months,” Mr Chaiwat said.

“The Department of Land Transport, the Department of Highways and the Department of Rural Roads will monitor traffic closely. If there is any irregular traffic, they will immediately report it to the Ministry of Transport,” Mr Chaiwat said. (TNA)











