Thailand reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, all migrants in Songkhla

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 18 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. All of them are migrants quarantined in Sadao district of Songkhla. Meanwhile, 40 suspected cases in Yala province await the results of repeated tests.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the accumulated cases of COVID-19 infection rose to 2,987. Of them, 2,740 recovered and 193 others remained at hospitals. The death roll remained unchanged at 54.

According to him, the 18 new patients are quarantined in Sadao district of Songkhla. Seventeen of them are female aged 13-22 and the other is a ten-year-old boy.

Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Sciences Center of Songkhla repeated tests on 40 suspected cases in Yala province and they tested negative for COVID-19.

As the latest test results contradicted with outcomes from the first round of tests, the Public Health Ministry decided to send samples from the people for another round of tests at the Department of Medical Sciences in Nonthaburi province. Pending results from the new tests, infection has not been confirmed with the 40 people yet.

Dr Taweesin said beauty clinics would remain closed to control the disease because treatments there were time-consuming and also less necessary. (TNA)


















