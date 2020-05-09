Thailand prepares to submit action plan on global warming

BANGKOK-All governments have been working together to solve the climate change problem that affects humankind. Thailand is now to submit an action plan to the United Nations, focusing on solving particular problems especially reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the announced target.



Loading…



The meeting of the National Climate Change Policy Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan via a video conference and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) stressed the importance of solving the global warming problem in general as it affects ecology, farming and water sources and leads to drought, floods, particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) in the atmosphere, or even emerging diseases such as COVID-19 which has spread rapidly due to the weather conditions. Thailand officially became a member of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Partnership NDC on January 22, 2020, in order to help upgrade operations to solve global warming together with the United Nations. Thailand will submit a revised draft to the NDC which focuses on operations in terms of greenhouse gas reduction, adaptation to the effects of climate change and issues of Thailand’s need for support.







Gen Prawit ordered the ONEP to use remarks related to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak to revise Thailand’s draft to the NDC before submitting it to the Cabinet for approval and forwarding it to the United Nations. This is to emphasize the role of Thailand that places importance on and participation with the world community in solving climate change problems. He also instructed the ONEP to accelerate implementation of the action plan to reduce greenhouse gases to meet the goal announced to the United Nations.(NNT)











