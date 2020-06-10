Thailand next lockdown easing includes 15-day break of night curfew

BANGKOK – Security authorities considered the 4th phase of business lockdown easing that would include a 15-day break of the night-time curfew.

Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council who chaired the government’s COVID-19 control committee, said his panel would consider the 4th phase of easing business and activity lockdowns.

The relaxation consideration would concern boxing stadiums, entertainment venues and 12 kinds of related business, he said.







Asked if the next easing phase would include the reopening of international airports, Gen Somsak said the airport closure would continue until the end of this month and officials would consider subsequent measures.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would make the final decisions on the easing and relevant measures, he said.

Gen Natapol Nakpanich, deputy army chief who sat in the disease control committee, said that security authorities would propose a 15-day break of the night-time curfew but planned to continue to impose the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.

The emergency decree allowed officials to integrate efforts to cope with the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), he said.

The 15-day break would test if people could resume their normal life with the presence of the emergency decree, Gen Natapol said. (TNA)











