Thai Prime Minister assures no plans to extend curfew hours

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he would not extend curfew hours despite defiance by thousands of people as all parties were joining forces to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The prime minister announced results from the one-week imposition of the 10pm-4am curfew. He said more people were cooperating but about 6,500 people violated it. The number of the defiant people seriously affected efforts to contain the disease, he said.

He asked people to cooperate more with the curfew as the government did not plan to extend curfew hours.

Prime Minister Prayut thanked more than 1 million village-based health volunteers for their hard work in supervising home quarantine. He said they played very important roles in the public health system of the country.

“Preparation and serious surveillance efforts from the start together with the strong public health system and cooperation from all parties keep the number of patients at a controllable level and the death rate is very low compared with those in developed countries. We are ready to cope with all aspects of the disease.

This proves our efficiency and other countries praise the country as a successful model of COVID-19 fights. I would like all of us to be proud, believe in measures of the government and seriously comply with them,” Gen Prayut said. (TNA)









