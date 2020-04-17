Thai households affected by the COVIC-19 pandemic can apply for water meter refunds

Customers of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) can now register to obtain a refund of their water meter deposit, as one of the measures to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.







Registration can be done on the PWA’s website (www.pwa.co.th), PWA 1662 mobile application, and the PWA’s official account on the LINE messaging platform.

Customers must provide their full name, customer ID as indicated on their monthly water bills, and their national ID number. They will receive an SMS confirming their eligibility after their registration is fully submitted.

Eligible customers can have the refund transferred to their bank account linked to their national ID number on PromptPay platform, or transferred to a bank account bearing the same name as the customer’s name, or obtaining cash via Counter Service at any 7-11 store.

The PWA will start paying out the refund to registered and eligible persons from 5th May. The amount of the refund will vary according to the meter size and their contract commencement date.

A customer using a 2-inch meter whose contract was signed on or between 28th April 1997 and 30th September 2006 will receive 3,000 baht. They will however receive 4,000 baht if their contract was signed from 1st October 2006 onwards.

Customers can call the PWA 1662 call center for inquiries regarding the registration.

As for tap water customers in Bangkok and neighboring provinces provided by the Metropolitan Waterworks Administration (MWA), registration for a water meter refund will open on 1st May, on www.mwa.co.th website and MWA on Mobile application. (NNT)











