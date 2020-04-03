THAI accommodates passengers intemporary flight suspension

02 April 2020

Mr. Chakkrit Parapuntakul, Second Vice Chairman and Acting President, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), announced that due to the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, THAI temporarily suspended its operations from 1 April-31 May 2020. Following the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E. 2548 (2005) announced by the Government on 25 March 2020, THAI staff will be placed under temporary leave from 4 April-31 May 2020 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 based on the social distancing approach. During this period, Passengers may contact THAI through the following channels:







1.For ticketing, contact the THAI LarnLuang Office on weekdays, except public holidays, from 08.00-17.00 hours

2. For reservations, contact the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 0-2356-1111, 24 hours a day

3. Puff&Pie Bakery

3.1. RakKhun Tao Fah Building Branch Tel. 0-2973-4345, every day, from 06.00-20.00 hours

3.2. THAI LarnLuang Office Branch Tel. 0-2288-7079, weekdays, from 06.00-16.00 hours.

Passengers may contact other branches that remain such as Ramathibodi Hospital and Chulalongkorn Hospital branches or Facebook fanpage: Thai Catering and Instagram: thaicateringofficial.

4. THAI Cargo Contact Center at Tel. 0-2137-4200, 24 hours a day

Passengers may make changes to their itineraries personally on thaiairways.com website. For news updates, visit THAI’s social media platforms: facebook.com/ThaiAirways, LINE Official: @ThaiAirways, twitter @ThaiAirways and Instagram: Thaiairways.

During the temporary flight suspension, the aforementioned accommodation will be provided by THAI volunteer staff. The understanding of passengers during this period, which affects airlines worldwide, is highly appreciated. THAI will resume full services as soon as the situation improves. THAI conveys apologies for any inconvenience that may arise. (Thaiairways.com)











