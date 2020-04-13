Summary of Thai provinces banning entry and alcohol sales

Bangkok, 11 April, 2020, at 17.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide a summary of Thai provinces that have imposed entry and exit bans as well as those that ban alcohol sales, as part of the unprecedented measures taken by each Thai province to prevent and control the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The TAT Newsroom is doing our utmost to compile accurate information at the current time in order to inform international visitors in Thailand. This press release will be updated regularly as soon as further information becomes available. We encourage readers to revisit this page periodically to stay up to date with the constantly changing situations. *The compilation was first published on 09 April, 2020, at 11.00 Hrs.
Thai provinces/cities that ban entry and exit:
|Region
|Province
|Effective Date
|Central, East & West
|Trat
|4 April, 2020, until further notice
|Pattaya, Chon Buri
|9 April, 2020, until further notice
|South
|Phuket
|30 March, 2020 – 30 April, 2020
|Krabi
|4-30 April, 2020
|Phang Nga
|4 April, 2020, until further notice
|Songkhla
|6-30 April, 2020
|Satun
|3-30 April, 2020
|Phatthalung
|5-16 April, 2020
|Pattani
|28 March, 2020, until further notice
|Yala
|29 March, 2020, until further notice
|Narathiwat
|29 March, 2020, until further notice
|Trang
|10-30 April, 2020
|North
|Tak
|2-16 April, 2020
|Nan
|5-30 April, 2020
|Chiang Rai
|9-30 April, 2020
|Phrae
|10-17 April, 2020
|Northeast
|BuengKan
|7-30 April, 2020
|Roi Et
|10-17 April, 2020
|Nakhon Ratchasima
*Suspension of inter-provincial bus services
|11 April, 2020, until further notice
Thai provinces that ban alcohol sales:
|Region
|Province
|Effective Date
|Central
|Bangkok
|10-20 April, 2020
|Nonthaburi
|11-20 April, 2020
|PathumThani
|11-19 April, 2020
|Nakhon Pathom
|2-30 April, 2020
|SamutPrakan
|11-20 April, 2020
|SamutSongkhram
|1 April, 2020, until further notice
|Chachoengsao
|10-19 April, 2020
|Nakhon Nayok
|10-19 April, 2020
|SuphanBuri
|4-30 April, 2020
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|9-30 April, 2020
|Phetchaburi
|10-30 April, 2020
|East
|Rayong
|3-15 April, 2020
|North
|Chiang Mai
|10-20 April, 2020
|Chiang Rai
|12-16 April, 2020
|Lamphun
|1-30 April, 2020
|Lampang
|11-15 April, 2020
|Phitsanulok
|1 April, 2020, until further notice
|Sukhothai
|11-20 April, 2020
|KamphaengPhet
|10-20 April, 2020
|Northeast
|UbonRatchathani
|10-30 April, 2020
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|11-18 April, 2020.
|Surin
|2-30 April, 2020
|Sakon Nakhon
|31 March, 2020 – 16 April, 2020
|Buri Ram
|2-30 April, 2020
|Mukdahan
|6-30 April, 2020
|Roi Et
|10-17 April, 2020 (17.00-22.00 Hrs.)
|Yasothon
|11-17 April, 2020
|South
|Phuket
|11 April, 2020, until further notice
TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/).
For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.
For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.