Summary of Thai provinces banning entry and alcohol sales

By Pattaya Mail
Bangkok, 11 April, 2020, at 17.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide a summary of Thai provinces that have imposed entry and exit bans as well as those that ban alcohol sales, as part of the unprecedented measures taken by each Thai province to prevent and control the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The TAT Newsroom is doing our utmost to compile accurate information at the current time in order to inform international visitors in Thailand. This press release will be updated regularly as soon as further information becomes available. We encourage readers to revisit this page periodically to stay up to date with the constantly changing situations. *The compilation was first published on 09 April, 2020, at 11.00 Hrs.

Thai provinces/cities that ban entry and exit:

Region Province Effective Date
Central, East & West Trat 4 April, 2020, until further notice
Pattaya, Chon Buri 9 April, 2020, until further notice
South Phuket 30 March, 2020 – 30 April, 2020
Krabi 4-30 April, 2020
Phang Nga 4 April, 2020, until further notice
Songkhla 6-30 April, 2020
Satun 3-30 April, 2020
Phatthalung 5-16 April, 2020
Pattani 28 March, 2020, until further notice
Yala 29 March, 2020, until further notice
Narathiwat 29 March, 2020, until further notice
Trang 10-30 April, 2020
North Tak 2-16 April, 2020
Nan 5-30 April, 2020
Chiang Rai 9-30 April, 2020
Phrae 10-17 April, 2020
Northeast BuengKan 7-30 April, 2020
Roi Et 10-17 April, 2020
Nakhon Ratchasima
*Suspension of inter-provincial bus services		 11 April, 2020, until further notice

 

Thai provinces that ban alcohol sales:

Region Province Effective Date
Central Bangkok 10-20 April, 2020
Nonthaburi 11-20 April, 2020
PathumThani 11-19 April, 2020
Nakhon Pathom 2-30 April, 2020
SamutPrakan 11-20 April, 2020
SamutSongkhram 1 April, 2020, until further notice
Chachoengsao 10-19 April, 2020
Nakhon Nayok 10-19 April, 2020
SuphanBuri 4-30 April, 2020
Prachuap Khiri Khan 9-30 April, 2020
Phetchaburi 10-30 April, 2020
East Rayong 3-15 April, 2020
North Chiang Mai 10-20 April, 2020
Chiang Rai 12-16 April, 2020
Lamphun 1-30 April, 2020
Lampang 11-15 April, 2020
Phitsanulok  1 April, 2020, until further notice
Sukhothai 11-20 April, 2020
KamphaengPhet 10-20 April, 2020
Northeast UbonRatchathani 10-30 April, 2020
Nakhon Ratchasima 11-18 April, 2020.
Surin 2-30 April, 2020
Sakon Nakhon 31 March, 2020 – 16 April, 2020
Buri Ram 2-30 April, 2020
Mukdahan 6-30 April, 2020
Roi Et 10-17 April, 2020 (17.00-22.00 Hrs.)
Yasothon 11-17 April, 2020
South Phuket 11 April, 2020, until further notice

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.


