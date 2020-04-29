Strict COVID-19 screening measures in southern border provinces of Thailand

SONGKHLA – With the emergency decree being extended for another month, measures to help limit the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including screening checkpoints, will remain in place. In southern border provinces, the local authorities continue to provide COVID-19 prevention information to the local people during the Islamic month of Ramadan.







The Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Santi Sakuntanak, and a group of officials visited security officers at a checkpoint in Kuan Meed village in Chana district, Songkhla province. The officials offered moral support and provided the officers with face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitzers and face shields, which will help protect them from COVID-19. The officials then gave face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers to market vendors and members of the public at Chana Fresh Market. They also provided knowledge on how to protect themselves from the virus, and stressed the importance of keeping a safe distance from each other at this time.



In Yala province, officers at a COVID-19 screening checkpoint continue to monitor and screen people entering Muang Yala district to prevent the viral spread. The southern province has also eased lockdown restrictions in some villages that have no new COVID-19 cases. A lockdown has applied in 36 villages and one community in five districts of Yala for a month, to help contain the virus.

Other measures are being taken in villages, where lockdown restrictions have been eased, to avoid another spread of COVID-19. (NNT)

















