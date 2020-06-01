Royal Thai Army soldiers to take leave from June 1 after delay due to pandemic

BANGKOK-Since the government launched the third phase of the respite measures, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) will allow enlisted soldiers to take leave and return home from June 1st onwards but they are required to comply strictly with disease prevention measures and stay at a quarantine facility after returning to their department.







Since the occurrence of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand, the RTA has launched measures to protect its personnel from being infected with the disease, by ordering enlisted soldiers to delay their break and follow the new normal way of life, while providing them with knowledge of disease prevention measures. In the past three months, no infection has been found in the military camp. The personnel are healthy and able to perform various types of mission to help people effectively.

The RTA will now allow enlisted soldiers who are not on a mission to take leave and return home from June 1st onwards but they are required to strictly comply with disease prevention measures and stay at a quarantine facility after returning. (NNT)











