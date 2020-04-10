PM gives moral support to Thai people at Patra Hotel, a state quarantine facility

General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense traveled to Patra Hotel, which has been designated as a state quarantine facility, to visit and give moral support to the Thai people who have undergone state quarantine after their return from abroad.







Everyone is doing fine and is willing to be quarantined. They also thanked the government for facilitating and taking good care of them in the state facility.

The Prime Minister also met with the owner of the hotel, and affirmed that the Government would provide further support if needed.

He took the opportunity to thank the hotel owner for their sacrifice and volunteering to help the Government solve the problem. Under the current condition, Thai people are truly appreciative of their kindness.

The Prime Minister's visit to Patra Hotel has been made without prior notice in order to know the real situation and problems before the next CCSA meeting. (Thaigov.go.th)












