Pattaya tourism industry appeals for financial aid

Pattaya business owners appealed for more financial aid to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition of industry groups led by the Chonburi Tourism Council presented a letter to Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome at a May 29 meeting on extension of relief measures for the tourism industry.







The business groups said that while Thailand has begun to relax its Covid-19 lockdown, the tourism sector will continue to hurt for months until foreign tourists are allowed back into the country.



They said efforts to boost domestic tourism are welcome, but only benefit weekends and holidays.







The groups called for tax relief and increased tourism promotion, including a “Pattaya Travel Mart” to attract Thai travel buyers.

Sonthaya said the letter would be forwarded to relevant agencies. (PCPR)











