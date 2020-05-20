Pattaya Oks 2nd round of 1,000-baht welfare payments May 25-29

Pattaya announced another round of welfare payments to residents impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Residents can apply from May 25-29 for the 1,000-baht cash handouts, to be deposited electronically into bank accounts or disbursed via checks.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired another planning meeting for the welfare payments May 18. He said 9,328 people applied for stipends during the first period from May 1-5.

He said those who did not apply the first time – as well as those who didn’t meet the criteria the first time around – should apply starting May 25.

For information, call 038-253-261 or 038-253-263 or the Pattaya Call Center at 1337. (PCPR)











