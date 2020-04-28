No decision to postpone holidays or lift liquor ban in May

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA hasn’t agreed to postpone holidays or reopen businesses in May as yet.







Doctor Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the CCSA has revealed that during the CCSA meeting on Monday, the committee talked about the possible postponement of the holidays in May which was proposed by Mr. Itthipol Kunplome, Minister of Culture. The holidays comprise Labor Day on 1st of May, Coronation Day on 4th, Visakha Bucha day on 6th and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day on 11th of the month. The holidays could mean a high number of trips by people heading home and elsewhere, and that in turn could risk promoting the spread of the virus, as the holiday dates are in close succession. However, the committee hasn’t agreed to take any action at this stage and will discuss the topic again in Tuesday’s meeting.

The reopening of businesses such as convenience stores, salons, and others has also not been confirmed, as the idea needs to be considered in light of outbreak statistics and the risk of an increased spreading of the virus.

The CCSA spokesperson said the reopening of these businesses hasn’t been set for 4th May, despite a rumour to that effect.

The CCSA committee’s considerations also need to take into account the opinions of other sectors such as the public, civil society, public health, the Chamber of Commerce, Bank of Thailand and NGOs on whether to reopen or not.

Meanwhile, CCSA has not considered a proposal from liquor manufacturers and sellers to relax the present liquor ban. The proposal asks for the introduction of sales via delivery only between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., or take away purchases only.(NNT)

















