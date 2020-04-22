Bangkok sets rules for ‘Food Handouts’ – social distancing upheld

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) designated 71 spots for food handouts by philanthropists, so officials can help maintain social distancing measures and orders.

Loading…

In Phra Nakhon district, the large number of the homeless, the unemployed and people living in other areas gathered at the statue of the Goddess of Earth, near Sanam Luang ceremonial ground to receive free meals, water and dried food.

The officials facilitated charity food handout to make sure it complied with the safe distancing measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. Volunteers also helped arrange the queue and spray alcohol on people’s hands, lining up for food.

Food donors are required to notify the authorities at the district office before they run their charitable activities at the designated locations.

The BMA designated 71 locations in 50 districts for food distributions to people suffering from the hardship due to the Covid-19 outbreak.







If any food donors are found to give away food outside the designated locations, they will be asked for cooperation to move to the designated places or to maintain the social distancing measures for recipients.

Food handouts are fixed three times a day from 7 am.-9 am., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. -6 p.m. (TNA)











