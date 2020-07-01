Orange Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki sauce gives its own particular flavor to any dish, so this recipe is good when using chicken breast fillets. This dish then depends for the bulk of its flavor on the marinade. This procedure is best done in a plastic “zip-lock” bag, into which you place the chicken and the marinade. Turn it over several times to let the marinade get on all sides and then place in the refrigerator for at least one hour, but three or four is better. It is very simple to cook after the marinade process.







Cooking Method

Combine the marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place chicken in a Ziploc bag and pour marinade over chicken. Marinate for at least one hour in the refrigerator.

Remove from the marinade and place chicken on heavy duty aluminium foil. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange onion slices over chicken. Seal edges of aluminium foil and place on grille at medium heat. Grill for 20 minutes turning once or twice.











