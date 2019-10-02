Braised Five Spice Coconut Prawns

The use of desiccated coconut is very popular in Malaysia, and this recipe has its origins there. For authenticity substitute Garam Masala instead of the Five Spice. A flavorsome way to present prawns.

Cooking Method

Clean the prawns, remove head and tail and vein down the back. Dry and then flood with lemon juice and stand for 15 minutes. Place desiccated coconut in a bowl with 5 tablespoons of boiling water and leave for 15 minutes.

After standing for 15 minutes, place the coconut, onion, garlic, coconut milk, turmeric, Five Spice, and chilli paste in the food processor, and puree the mixture, adding water to keep the mixture quite thin in consistency.

Now boil the mixture and put half of it in a baking dish, adding the prawns and then pouring the rest of the mixture over the prawns.

Cover the baking dish and bake in the oven at 220 degrees Celsius for 8-10 minutes. Serve immediately on steamed rice and then sprinkle the spring onion over them as garnish.