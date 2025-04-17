(House For Sale) Private House in North Pattaya

Private House – 3 bed 2 bath in North Pattaya PP11314

This private single pool house gives off a warm, homey feeling from the moment you step in. It’s located in a peaceful part of North Pattaya, offering both comfort and convenience. Just minutes from everything you need, with easy access to Sukhumvit Road. Close to international schools, and Krathing Lai Beach is less than 15 minutes away. The homey pool villa features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms set on a 410 sqm plot of land and offers 190 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished and includes a bright living area, dining space, and a fully equipped European kitchen, all designed for comfortable everyday living. Step outside to a cozy patio beside the 7×4 meter chlorine swimming pool, where you can relax and enjoy the fresh air surrounded by a lush garden that adds a peaceful touch. It’s a great space to unwind or enjoy time with family and friends. The property also provides covered parking for added convenience. This pool villa is available for sale under the company name and is ready to move in!







3 Bedroom House For Sale in North Pattaya

Peaceful location in North Pattaya

Good overall condition

Close to Highway 7 and Sukhumvit Road

Well-designed for comfort

In company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 4.9 m / $ 142k / € 128k

