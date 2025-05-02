Great Value Studio Condo with Stunning Views at View Talay 5

View Talay 5 – Studio bed 1 bath in Jomtien PP11363

View Talay 5 is located on Thappraya Road, just 200 meters from Dongtan Beach, offering easy beach access and a short distance from Thepprasit Road. This prime location in the heart of Jomtien Beach makes it an excellent and convenient choice for daily living. Surrounded by restaurants, local markets, banks, ATMs within the condo, entertainment venues, and convenience stores, it’s just a few minutes from Jomtien Beach and only 8 minutes from Pattaya City. Facilities include a large swimming pool, dedicated parking, and 24-hour security. This studio is on a high floor and offers 48 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, dining area, and comfortable living area. Also including a washing machine and a spacious balcony with a sea view This unit is available for sale in a foreign name and is ready to move in!

Sale Price: ฿2,900,000

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]


















































