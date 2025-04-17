(Condo For Sale) Sky Residences Pattaya

Sky Residences Pattaya – 2 bed 2 bath in Pratamnak PP11234

Sky Residence Pattaya is located in a quiet Pratumnak Hill area in Soi Kasetsin, just a few minutes drive to Cozy Beach and popular attractions such as The Sky Gallery, Lunar Beach House, and The Oxygen, and just a 10-minute drive to Dongtan Beach and the vibrant heart of Pattaya. The property offers excellent facilities, including a swimming pool, pool table, fully equipped fitness center, covered carport, and 24-hour security. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is set on 84.83 sqm of living space and comes with a European kitchen, spacious living areas, and a balcony with stunning sea and city views. This apartment is available for sale in a foreign name!







2 Bedroom Condo For Sale in Pratamnak

– Only a few minutes from Cozy Beach

– Balcony with panoramic sea and city views

– 84.83 sqm, fully equipped and furnished

– Excellent condition throughout

– Foreign quota

Sale Price: ฿ 6.5 m / $ 188k / € 170k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























