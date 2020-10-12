Tourists take delight in 10-degree weather in Chiang Mai

Tourists flocked to Doi Inthanon, the country’s highest mountain, to feel the morning temperature of 10 degrees Celsius while local officials predicted booming tourism in this tourist attraction this winter.







For the weekend of Oct 10-11. visitors were impressed with the cold weather and the sea of mist in the Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong district. Temperatures measured 10 degrees Celsius at the popular Kew Mae Pan viewpoint, 11 degrees Celsius on the mountaintop and lower at night.

Local officials expected booming tourism and extremely cold weather at the national park late this year.

They maintained COVID-19 control measures by checking the body temperatures of visitors, requiring tourists to observe social distancing and wear face masks and distributing hand gel sanitizer. (TNA)





