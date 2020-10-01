Six Zoos in Thailand open gates for visitors in October after long closure

Six zoos will resume their full operations on Thursday after temporary closures due to COVID-19.

Director of the Zoological Organization of Thailand Suriya Saengpong opened an event to restart the activities at Chiang Mai Zoo on Wednesday.

Along with others operated by the Zoological Organization, the Zoo will welcome visitors to its outdoor and indoor sections as well as the aquarium.

Suriya said that he expected 2,000 to 5,000 visitors at Chiang Mai Zoo each day.

Social distancing and disease prevention measures will be enforced throughout the zoo, he said. (TNA)











