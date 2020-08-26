Hairy Chiang Mai elephant becomes net idol

A pachyderm with a perm has become Thailand’s net idol, with photos of the Chiang Mai elephant with funny hair going viral.







Yai Boonma, a 70-year-old jumbo at Mae Tang elephant has gotten hairy in her old age. The camp’s first elephant and the leader of the herd, her hair began to grow about two years ago and now has developed into bangs that give Boonma a fashionable look, at least for an elephant.

Yai Boonma (grandma Boonma) spends part of every day enjoying a mud bath. The black minerals in the mud have acted as both conditioner and setting gel to give her hairdo a distinctive look. Photos of the funky hair went viral Aug. 25.

Mae Tang spokeswoman Supattra Boonreung said Boonma has been at the camp for 35 years after spending her youth working in a Sukhothai logging operation. She gave birth to one daughter, who has since sired three grandchildren.

Unlike the younger elephants, Yai Boonma doesn’t work and is enjoying retirement from shows and tourist rides. But she sees visitors daily.

Veterinarian Panida Muanghong said the elderly elephant is healthy, but the staff has to limit the amount she eats, as elephants lack portion control.












