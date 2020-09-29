Chiang Mai Zoo celebrates famed panda’s birthday

The Chiang Mai Zoo celebrated the 19th birthday of panda Lin Hui, offering her an ice cake filled with fruit as a gift.







China’s local Consul-General Wu Zhiwu joined zoo Director Wuttichai Muangmun Sept. 28 for the party with panda fans participating in the celebration. They sang “Happy Birthday” to her and gave her the nine-tiered ice cake, filled with fruit, which she enjoyed.

Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai on loan from China at the age 2 as the goodwill ambassador. She is now healthy and weighs 125 kilograms.

Meanwhile, a flower-laying memorial ceremony was held for male giant panda Chuang Mangrum, which died last year. The flowers will stay on display through Oct. 8

Chuang Mangrum, also on loan from China, were taken from southwest China’s Sichuan Province in 2003.

Negotiations are under way to send a replacement panda to the Chiang Mai Zoo. It is expected the deal will be reached before the end of the contract to allow Lin Hui to stay in Thailand until 2023.









