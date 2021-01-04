Latest Stories
A Trip to Italy
The black-and-white television in the corner of the café was playing The African Queen which even then was an ancient classic. I was more...
Life in Fun City Jan 1, 2021
Thai Smile Airways and Tinder jointly promote domestic routes for single Thais
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with Thai Smile Airways, leading online travel and lifestyle platform Drive Digital, and application Tinder have launched...
New travel insurance packages offer COVID-19 coverage
Bangkok - For this New Year travel season, insurance companies have introduced seasonal travel insurance packages that offer COVID-19 protection in addition to accident insurance,...
Life at 33 1/3: The album classics of 1964
Here’s ten of the best and most important albums that were released 56 years ago. Except for “A Hard Day’s Night” you may rank...