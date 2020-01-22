Thailand, India reach trade agreements worth over THB2.78 billion

INDIA – Thai and Indian business operators have reached trade agreements worth over THB2.78 billion during a high-level visit led by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce JurinLaksanawisit to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Jurin revealed on Sunday, the last day of his five-day visit to India, that Thai private companies and their Indian counterparts successfully agreed on trade deals in business-matching events in the two cities.

Private sector representatives from over 80 Thai companies took part in the tour to Bengaluru and Hyderabad to expand trade opportunities and boost export.

It is one of the India visits organized by the International Trade Promotion Department after sending a trade delegation to Mumbai and Chennai in September last year.

The Ministry of Commerce under Jurin has consistently looked for new markets to replace current export markets during a global economic slowdown.

Jurin said he held talks with Indian officials on a proposal to establish a goods distribution center in Chennai.

His proactive policy set up ambitious plan to penetrate markets of Indian states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Talangana, New Delhi, West Bengal and the northeast states.