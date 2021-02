Bangkok – The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank) plans to propose a loan measure to the Finance Ministry early next month to help crippled airlines retain staff.

Exim Bank President Pisit Serewiwattana said the proposal aims to beef up liquidity for these airlines by offering financial liquidity through loans.

He said the amount of loans will depend on the cost of hiring personnel for each airline, and loans will be principally offered to Thai-owned airline businesses. (NNT)