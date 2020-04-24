Thai doctors ask public to continue COVID-19 precautionary measures

Private companies have continued to donate items to support the work of medical staff in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. A doctor at Ramathibodi Hospital has urged the general public to continue practicing social distancing and hygiene measures, even when the situation seems to have already improved.





A representative from Phrommanee Pharmaceutical has delivered 3,000 bottles of alcohol hand sanitizers to Ramathibodi Hospital, to help medical staff and hospital visitors minimize their infection risks of the coronavirus.

As a recipient of this donation, Dr Suradej Hongeng, Assistant Dean for Research at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital said even though the situation in Thailand seems to have improved significantly, however concerns remain for new outbreaks that could only be prevented if the private sector and the general public continue to practice precautionary and social distancing measures, as well as to quickly visit a doctor when they feel ill.

Loading…

Dr Suradej said, “Social distancing remains crucial even when the situation has improved, as well as hygiene measures such as wearing a mask, hand washing, and avoid touching any surfaces. I would suggest we can suspect every other people as a possible patient, and we should avoid contacting them. Any person not feeling well should inform a doctor immediately. He further stressed, “This is important. We might have struggled a bit at first as we didn’t understand this disease, but for now, anyone with suspected symptoms, fever, or suspicious of being in close contact with a COVID-19 patient should inform a doctor or public health official, so that you can receive treatment in a timely manner.”

At Ramathibodi Hospital is currently accepting COVID-19 case for treatment. The patients will be referred after admission to the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute in Samut Prakan which has better facilities, equipment, and medical staff for infectious disease patient care.

Ramathibodi Hospital is a teaching hospital in Bangkok where the education program is managed by a Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University. The university has several Faculties of Medicine for a number of hospitals it runs. (NNT)











