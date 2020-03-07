Thai AirAsia to cut executive pay due to Covid-19 impacts

BANGKOK – Thai AirAsia cuts salaries of executives to alleviate losses from the impact of Covid-19 outbreak.







Due to tourism slowdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, Thai AirAsia decided to cut salaries of executives while it has no plan to reduce employees.

Pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and managers are asked to take unpaid leave voluntarily for 2-5 days per month.

The short-term measure is put into effect from March to September 2020 to cut the company’s cost and maintain cash flow.

The company also adjusts strategies for efficiency in managing costs to avoid impacts on employees.

Thai Airways International (THAI) last month announced to cut salaries and other allowances of executives by 15-25% for six months, effective on March 1.











