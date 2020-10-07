Laem Chabang Port’s international connectivity leads Eastern Economic Corridor investment

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the 4/2020 meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee. Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Prime Minister mentioned his field trip to Chonburi’s Laem Chabang Port to meet with Thai and foreign investors, and to follow up on the progress of projects for Port’s international connectivity.

Based on what he saw, Thailand has potential and opportunity to become both intra- and inter-regional logistics hub through transport connectivity, covering both land, air, and waterway.

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is the Government’s intent to drive forward EEC through promoting investment and future planning in a bid to realize changes in the country. All concerned agencies are enjoined to proceed according to related investment plans, taking into account transparency and investment balance of Thai and foreign investment. He also stated that the most important factor is “personnel” development. Labors must be upgraded and reskilled, in line with the nation’s future direction, in order to accommodate entrepreneurs’ demand.









The meeting acknowledged organization of an event “EEC Job and Skill Expo” in the EEC area, and guideline on promotion of Laem Chabang Port’s international connectivity through Dry Port development, Chumphon-Ranong Land Bridge project, and Thai Bridge project (linking EEC and SEC).

Loading…

The meeting also approved appointment of Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow as chair of Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Sub-Committee, and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai as expert in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister added that it is also important to take care of the farmers and people living around the EEC, and engage them as part of the EEC development chain.











