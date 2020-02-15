Energy Ministry opens Future Energy Asia 2020

BANGKOK – In an attempt to position Thailand as an energy hub of Asia, the Ministry of Energy has organized Future Energy Asia 2020, Asia’s biggest exposition and convention, promoting knowledge about energy and showcasing new technologies and innovations.





The event features exhibitions and showcases by some 150 companies from 9 countries, including the Innovate Power Solution For a Better Life exhibition by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), which presents the floating natural gas conversion center where liquid natural gas is converted into the gas form, and hybrid electricity generation using hydroelectric power and floating solar cells in reservoirs.

The Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Kulit Sombatsiri said the Thai power grid has successfully been connected to Laos and Malaysia, with future plans to expand to Myanmar, Cambodia and Singapore. This regional integration will help improve energy security and promote more efficient use of energy resources in ASEAN. The Ministry of Energy is working towards the inclusion of more electricity from clean energy sources, such as water, solar and wind, in the future.

Thailand now has higher demand for liquid natural gas (LNG) imports from neighboring countries to meet the growing electricity generation demands. The National Energy Policy Council will be letting EGAT import some 1 million tons of LNG, which will help lower electricity generation costs.

The Future Energy Asia 2020 event is taking place until 14 February at BITEC Bang Na exhibition center in Bangkok.















