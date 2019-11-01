Buriram ranked 3rd in Airbnb top 20 trending destinations

The ranking is based on 20 trending destinations for 2020 based on year-on-year growth in bookings, in which Buriram has seen a three-hundred-eighty-three percent increase.

The most trending city is the US’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city, followed by Bilbao in Spain and Buriram. According to Airbnb’s website, some of the top trending locales are cities and regions that are preparing for big events, and the Chang International Circuit in Buriram will be one of the competition venues this year.

Apart from being regarded as a “sporting hotspot”, Buriram also offers cultural delights, such as the Khmer temple and Phanom Rung Historical Park, which is already in UNESCO’s tentative list for consideration as future World Heritage Sites.

The number of tourists visiting Buriram increases every year, from 1.2 million to two million in the past 5 years.