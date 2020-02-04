4th-phase cash giveaway to help tourism planned

PHATTHALUNG — The government will launch its fourth-stage cash giveaway measure to boost domestic tours as the novel coronavirus heavily reduces the number of visitors to the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said that the new cash giveaway measure would be submitted to the cabinet for approval tomorrow to encourage Thai people to travel in the country while foreign tourists were not paying a visit.







He said that Thailand was facing severely negative economic factors including the novel coronavirus outbreak, global economic problems and its delayed 2020 budget.

Apart from the local tourism promotion measure, Thailand would have to take good care of Chinese tourists’ feelings so that they would return when the viral outbreak was alleviated, the deputy prime minister said.

He also said that foreign investors were still confident of Thai economic potential and if the present baht value was maintained and the trade war between China and the United States was relieved, Thai exports would pick up.

Mr Somkid urged government and opposition parties to join forces to solve economic problems. He said people warmly welcomed the politicians who could solve economic problems regardless of their political parties.