Experience an Evening of Musical Brilliance at Ben’s Theater Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ben’s Theater Jomtien reminds us that extraordinary art doesn’t need extravagance—it thrives on space, sincerity, and the presence of those who truly listen. The theater invites you to the last concert of the season on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8 PM, featuring a stunning duo of talent: Chasa Niyomsub on violin and Anant Changwaiwit on piano.

Together, these accomplished musicians promise a performance that transcends notes and rhythms. From the baroque elegance of Bach, the emotional depths of Beethoven, the intensity of Bartók, the romantic beauty of Grieg, to the virtuosic flair of Sarasate, this evening will take you on a rich journey through some of classical music’s most compelling works.





At THB 1000, your ticket includes a complimentary drink of your choice—an intimate way to toast a night of pure musical magic. Please note that seating is limited, and reservations are strictly by email at [email protected]. Include your name, number of tickets, and mobile number; you’ll receive confirmation along with directions to our cozy venue.

Dress code: smart casual – please, no shorts or sandals. Ben’s Theater now offers easy wheelchair access, and a simple Grab car or taxi drop-off – just type “Ben’s Theatre” – makes arriving effortless.



As a non-profit initiative, Ben’s Theater is dedicated to bringing world-class musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors – every baht from ticket sales goes directly to the performers, making your support part of a living, breathing celebration of music.

Don’t miss this enchanting evening – the perfect way to conclude the season with artistry, elegance, and heart.

For more information: www.benstheaterjomtien.com































