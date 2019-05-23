Diana Garden Resort hosts classical music for charity

Two foreign classical musicians put on a rousing show at the Diana Garden Resort to raise money for the Human Help Network Thailand.

Violinist Leo Phillips and pianist Robert Costin headlined the May 13 show organized by the Pattaya Classical Music Club at the Diana Garden Resort.

Diana Group Managing Director Sopin Thappajug and HHN Director Radchada Chomjinda were among the 100 people attending the concert, along with members of local Rotary Clubs and the Pattaya International Ladies Club.

Proceeds from the show will go to support the HHN’s various shelters and projects.