Cats in Space – Atlantis.

Harmony Factory/Cargo Records UK (released November 27th 2020)

I’ll start by saying, even before you take the album out of the sleeve, you can’t help be struck by the fantastic graphics. How rare is it these days to be treated to a proper gatefold album? Not just the vinyl version but the CD too. This epic artistic feast is the brainchild of F1 artist Andy Kitson. A true visual masterpiece.

Cats in Space are… Lead Vocalist Damien Edwards, Guitarists Greg Hart and Dean Howard, Jeff Brown on Bass, Andy Stewart on Keyboards and Drummer Steevi Bacon. All accomplished musicians with a huge pedigree.







They first came to my attention when I saw them on the “Rising stage” at Ramblin Man Fair back in 2016. I’ve followed their career since then, but this is the first release of theirs that I have been truly blown away by.

It is exceptionally rare for me to purchase an album that I don’t find myself skipping tracks that don’t grab my attention. Atlantis is one of those very rare occasions that definitely does not fall into this category.

Without a doubt, like many Cats fans have already stated, the band do firmly tip their hats to some incredible bands from the past. Musical influences pop up throughout the album. Bands such as Queen, Styx, Iron Maiden, Saxon, Thunder, the list goes on, but there’s no denying, Cats in Space are worthy of their own place amongst the rock and roll greats!

Greg Hart, founder member of Cats in Space, and producer of Atlantis, makes no apologies for steering the band into the classic rock sounds of the 70’s. Why should he? Many of us who grew up with the rock bands of this era still hanker for those glory days. If you fancy a trip down memory lane, but with a modern twist, this album is for you.

Most recent CiS recruit, vocalist Damien Edwards, proves to be an incredibly worthy edition. It’s no coincidence that he’d previously toured with the War of the Worlds stage show, as that sound also makes an appearance.





As stated earlier, there really isn’t a bad track to be found, but I’m frequently asked which track is my favourite? I’d love to answer that, but find it almost impossible. I think I’ll find a different favourite on every listen. Currently I absolutely love Queen of the Neverland, mainly because it reminds me of a slightly less well known band, Firehouse, who I absolutely adored back in the day.

All in all, Atlantis showcases the incredible talent that makes up Cats in Space. Everything from the writing, production, musicianship, not to mention the stunning harmonies, smacks of quality and pure joy. A contender for album of the year for sure. Just AWESOME!















