Thailand’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit rolled out social distancing measures

BANGKOK – The Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) has rolled out a social distancing measure by placing lines to separate passengers by a distance of at least one meter, to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has encouraged people to be disciplined and follow the health authorities’ advice.







The BMA has asked people in Bangkok to cooperate by not traveling outside the capital until the situation improves. Those who have visited at-risk areas should stay home. It urges government agencies, state enterprises and private firms to allow their employees to work in shifts or work from home. Seminars, exhibitions, entertainment activities and other social events have been postponed or canceled. The public transport sector has been asked to reduce passenger congestion.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) have jointly rolled out a social distancing measure. Passengers using the MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkhon line, or the MRT Blue line, and the MRT Chalong Ratchadham line, or the MRT Purple line, are separated by a distance of at least a meter. The lines to separate the passengers are placed in various areas, including ticket offices, ticket vending machines, platforms and passenger elevators. The passengers are encouraged to wear a protective mask at all times while using its services.

At Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, there are now fewer passengers returning to their home provinces. To restore their confidence, officials are ensuring cleanliness and sanitation throughout the station and on its trains. The passengers are encouraged to follow the public health guidelines strictly, to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Yesterday, 8,305 people bought train tickets online. As of this morning, the number had decreased to 3,710.(NNT)

