TAT organizing events around the country to ring in the New Year 2020 with amazing celebrations

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing its annual ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020’, one of the biggest events TAT stages in various destinations across the country, to bid farewell to 2019 and welcome 2020 with Thai style and panache.

TAT Governor Mr. YuthasakSupasorn said, “TAT’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 emphasizes TAT’s tourism marketing direction that supports the Thai government’s initiative to promote emerging destinations around the Kingdom to achieve a better distribution of tourist revenue between the urban and rural areas.

“This helps even out the seasonality factor between traditional high and low seasons whilst also encouraging more weekday travel to reduce pressure on the weekends.”

TAT expects that during the New Year period from 28 December, 2019 to 1 January, 2020, Thais will make 3.16 domestic tourism trips and generate 1.18 billion Baht in revenue for the local economy.

Inbound tourism is expected to attract 690,000 visitors, generating 1.2 billion Baht because of the rebound of the Chinese and Indian markets plus 380 new flights. In addition, TAT has been very proactive in its international marketing efforts backed by stimulus measures from the relevant organizations including a 50% discount on airport landing fees for international flights from 1 December, 2019, to 30 April, 2020, cross-border tourism on the Thai-Malaysian and Thai-Lao borders during weekends and holidays, plus the e-visa service and exemption of visa-on-arrival fee until 30 April, 2020.

TAT’s New Year activities in six destinations are expected to produce 225,000 visits to the areas, generating 500 million Baht.

Three days of ‘light up the night’ decorations in combination with contemporary music performances and classical Thai dances. Watch the last sunset of the year at Sukhothai Historical Park’s most photographed spot, enjoy DIY workshops on Sukhothai’s arts and crafts, and shop for local handicrafts. Visitors can also enter a lucky draw for the chance to win prizes, and savourSukhothai’s variety of delectable food and desserts. Join the countdown event on 31 December plus firework displays against the backdrop of the historical landmarks. On the New Year, all are invited to join locals in a Buddhist mass merit-making activity for blessing.

The province of Kalasin in Thailand’s Northeastern region or Isan is known for its fertile and picturesque landscapes, lush natural attractions, exceptional hand-woven silk and palaeontological treasures of immense significance that date back over 100 million years. These attractions are at the heart of its countdown event with daily light shows, photography and selfie corners including a number of stuffed dinosaurs, a colourful paper lantern tunnel, and a two-metre-high traditional flag. There is also a local fair selling handicrafts and Thai cuisine, as well as a variety of games. There are also two days of stage performances and music concerts from 30 to 31 December, 2019, that concludes with the countdown plus fireworks displays to ring in the New Year 2020.

Under the theme of ‘wearing traditional Thai attire to the New Year countdown, the venue comprises three zones. The Lop Buri Story zone tells the history of the province through a photographic exhibition and daily light displays. The Lop Buri Gastronomy zones features a wide variety of the province’s best food and desserts. The Lop Buri Craft zone showcases arts and crafts created by the locals. Stage performances and music concerts from 30 to 31 December, 2019, including the countdown plus fireworks displays to welcome in the New Year 2020.